Bill Goldberg is retired for now, but Gage Goldberg isn't so sure (Exclusive)

Bill Goldberg retired from WWE in-ring competition after losing to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Gage Goldberg, the wrestling legend's son, recently gave his thoughts on his father's future in the industry.In 2024, Bill Goldberg announced he planned to wrestle one last match in 2025. WWE promoted the WCW icon's bout against Gunther as the final in-ring contest of his career. However, the 58-year-old has since refused to rule out a possible return.In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage Goldberg made it clear he would not be surprised if his dad wrestled again:&quot;As you said, I don't wanna put words in his mouth. I can't really talk for him, but, I mean, who knows? My dad's a very spontaneous guy, so we'll see, for sure.&quot; [2:21 – 2:30]Watch the video above to hear Gage Goldberg's honest take on NBC cutting his father's post-match speech short.Gage Goldberg on Bill Goldberg's physical condition at WWE SNMEThe World Heavyweight Championship bout ended with Gunther choking out Bill Goldberg to retain his title. Gage Goldberg was seated in the front row and got involved in a brief altercation with the Austrian toward the end of the match.Elaborating on whether his dad could return, Gage praised the two-time Universal Champion for getting in great shape to face Gunther:&quot;All I do know is he really liked that match. I thought he was in great condition and everything. I mean, he could still be in wrestling shape. Who knows? But I can't say anything for if he'll have another match.&quot; [2:32 – 2:44]In the same interview, Gage revealed he apologized to referee Charles Robinson on his father's behalf after Saturday Night's Main Event.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.