"I don't necessarily assume it got to Vince McMahon's desk" - Wrestling personality claims there were talks of a major promotion being on WWE Network

National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) owner Billy Corgan claims that there was talk of NWA being on Vince McMahon's WWE Network.

A few years ago, Vince McMahon and Triple H were actively recruiting independent talent upon which EVOLVE was showcased on WWE Network. NWA has a rich history in professional wrestling, as many promoters and superstars in the 80's to 90's have honed their craft.

In 2019, the promotion resurfaced as a weekly YouTube show, which also received praise from The Rock. Speaking to Fightful, Corgan recalled the time NWA was supposed to move to the WWE Network:

"There was a lot of talk of being on the Network and obviously their plans with the Network have changed a lot. They made different deals with Peacock. This was before when they were still self-contained and they were looking at different things that they could do. Obviously, they worked with Gabe Sapolsky on EVOLVE and stuff like that."

Corgan also mentioned that he feels Vince McMahon never got the chance to go through his proposition regarding NWA.

"They were definitely interested in that, it just never got off the ground. I always felt it got up to a certain level of management and whoever’s desk it fell upon—I don’t necessarily assume it got to Vince’s desk—but it seemed to get killed every time it got to somebody’s desk.” [H/T - Fightful]

NWA eventually went to FITE and they still have weekly shows and pay-per-views. It would have been interesting to see the promotion partnered with WWE.

What changes took place in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement?

Last month, the wrestling world was shocked when Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

At the age of 76, McMahon decided it was time to step back as the Creative Head and CEO of the company. A while later, his successors were named who would continue to run WWE.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as the co-CEOs of the company respectively, while Triple H was named as the Head of Creative.

The Game was responsible for successfully producing SummerSlam 2022.The show was an instant success and fans praised his creative direction for the superstars.

Several changes came after Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE. A bunch of released stars returned and immediately joined the main roster.

McMahon's list of banned words was also lifted as Drew McIntyre used the word 'wrestler' in his promo.

Apart from the on-screen changes, superstars and personalities were allowed back on Twitch. Last night, NXT Europe was announced as a part of the black-and-gold brand's expansion.

It will be interesting to see what other changes will be made by Triple H.

What changes would you like to see in WWE? Sounds off in the comment section.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi