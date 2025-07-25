"BIRTHDAY BADDIE" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Lola Vice amid dating rumors

Lola Vice is seemingly dating current WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest. On Instagram, Vice's latest post caught the attention of another superstar, Kelani Jordan.Vice and Priest have been seen together on multiple occasions. They were also together for Vice's 27th birthday, where they shared a kiss. Despite that, Priest himself has refused to comment on his relationship status with Vice.On Instagram, Vice's latest post, which consisted of multiple photos with Priest, caught Jordan's attention. The NXT Superstar called the 27-year-old a &quot;baddie.&quot;&quot;BIRTHDAY BADDIE 😍😍&quot; Jordan wrote.Check out Jordan's comment on Vice's post:WWE Superstar Damian Priest opened up about one of his biggest regretsDamian Priest opened up about one of his biggest regrets, stating that he was miserable with himself for not treating people with respect. The former Judgment Day member was once a heel but has transitioned into a babyface and seems proud of the change.Speaking on WFAN, the former World Heavyweight Champion said:&quot;To me, I'm a big fan of treating people how you want to be treated... At the time, I was so miserable with myself that I treated others horribly. And I look back now, and I think about how I treated people and how I talked to people. Man, you talk about having regrets; that's my biggest regret. It's being a bad person to other people for no reason. Now, one of the most prideful things about me now is how I treat people. I'm so happy that I'm nice to everyone. I try to be as kind as I can be to anybody, even sometimes when I don't need to be.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince moving to SmackDown, Priest has feuded with Drew McIntyre and has also had his sights on the WWE United States Championship. He is currently feuding with Aleister Black.