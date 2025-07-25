  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "BIRTHDAY BADDIE" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Lola Vice amid dating rumors

"BIRTHDAY BADDIE" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Lola Vice amid dating rumors

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:00 GMT
Lola Vice (Image Credits: Lola Vice on X)
Lola Vice (Image Credit: Lola Vice on X)

Lola Vice is seemingly dating current WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest. On Instagram, Vice's latest post caught the attention of another superstar, Kelani Jordan.

Ad

Vice and Priest have been seen together on multiple occasions. They were also together for Vice's 27th birthday, where they shared a kiss. Despite that, Priest himself has refused to comment on his relationship status with Vice.

On Instagram, Vice's latest post, which consisted of multiple photos with Priest, caught Jordan's attention. The NXT Superstar called the 27-year-old a "baddie."

"BIRTHDAY BADDIE 😍😍" Jordan wrote.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Check out Jordan's comment on Vice's post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE Superstar Damian Priest opened up about one of his biggest regrets

Damian Priest opened up about one of his biggest regrets, stating that he was miserable with himself for not treating people with respect. The former Judgment Day member was once a heel but has transitioned into a babyface and seems proud of the change.

Speaking on WFAN, the former World Heavyweight Champion said:

Ad
"To me, I'm a big fan of treating people how you want to be treated... At the time, I was so miserable with myself that I treated others horribly. And I look back now, and I think about how I treated people and how I talked to people. Man, you talk about having regrets; that's my biggest regret. It's being a bad person to other people for no reason. Now, one of the most prideful things about me now is how I treat people. I'm so happy that I'm nice to everyone. I try to be as kind as I can be to anybody, even sometimes when I don't need to be."
Ad

Since moving to SmackDown, Priest has feuded with Drew McIntyre and has also had his sights on the WWE United States Championship. He is currently feuding with Aleister Black.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications