"I was so miserable," "I treated others horribly" - Damian Priest acknowledges his biggest regret ahead of WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest became a notable name in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership and his time in The Judgment Day. However, the 42-year-old recently broke character to address his biggest life regret.

After working on the independent circuit for years, Damian Priest finally received his opportunity to work for WWE when he signed a contract in 2018 and joined NXT. Over the past few years, The Archer of Infamy has become a major name in the industry and even captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, Priest's journey to the top was filled with hurdles, and he recently opened up about a few of them. In an appearance on WFAN, the 42-year-old WWE star broke character and acknowledged his biggest life regret, which occurred when he was at his lowest as both a person and a performer. The former world champion regretted how he had treated people and expressed that he now tries to treat them with utmost respect whenever possible.

"To me, I'm a big fan of treating people how you want to be treated... At the time, I was so miserable with myself that I treated others horribly. And I look back now, and I think about how I treated people and how I talked to people. Man, you talk about having regrets; that's my biggest regret. It's being a bad person to other people for no reason. Now, one of the most prideful things about me now is how I treat people. I'm so happy that I'm nice to everyone. I try to be as kind as I can be to anybody, even sometimes when I don't need to be," Priest said. (From 04:27 to 05:02)

Damian Priest addresses his appearance with a female WWE star

Damian Priest recently made headlines with NXT's Lola Vice, as the two were seen together at an event, and Vice has often tagged Priest in pictures and stories across social media. The speculations and rumors have suggested that the two are a couple.

In an appearance on Fox5's Good Day New York, Priest was asked about his recent appearance with Lola Vice. The Archer of Infamy jokingly shrugged it off by saying, "no comment."

"Wow, I don't know about all that. No comment. No comment," Priest jokingly addressed it.

Priest is currently in a feud on WWE SmackDown with Aleister Black, and Vice is one of the most prominent stars on NXT.

