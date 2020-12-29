Bizarre ending to WWE RAW as Alexa Bliss challenges Randy Orton to burn her alive

It was reported a few weeks ago that the USA Network was extremely unhappy with how WWE RAW's ratings have been on a steady decline for the past few months. This might have led to WWE delivering one of the best episodes of the brand in recent memory which closed the show with a bizarre and dark ending.

On tonight's RAW, Randy Orton was challenged to a match by Alexa Bliss. While the WWE Universe thought they were going to see a possible intergender match between the two Superstars, things got sinister as Bliss challenged Orton to burn her alive inside the ring after dousing herself in gasoline.

Orton, being the sadistic heel that he is, proceeded to tell Bliss that he is not afraid to go the distance. However, as he approached the former Women's Champion, the lights inside the ThunderDome went off like it does when The Fiend is about to appear. The show ended on a cliffhanger with a close-up view of Orton holding a burning match with the commentators begging him not to burn Bliss.

Why did Alexa Bliss challenge Orton to a match on WWE RAW?

Earlier on in the show, Randy Orton was invited by Alexa Bliss to join her on Alexa's Playground. However, The Viper opted not to show up and instead appeared on the big screen from inside the Firefly Funhouse.

This was a truly bizarre segment to end tonight's RAW

Orton then took out the members of the Firefly Funhouse such as Ramblin' Rabbit and Abby The Witch which sparked an angry response from Bliss who challenged him to match. As it turned out later on the night, Bliss challenged Orton to light her up on fire as he did to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC after their Firefly Inferno match.

With the show ending on a cliffhanger, the WWE Universe will have to wait till next week to know what really happened at the end of tonight's show.