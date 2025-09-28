  • home icon
  • Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace deliver instant classic; "Foreign agents" involved in epic finish

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:57 GMT
Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace
Blake Monroe is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com)

Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace locked horns tonight at NXT No Mercy. These two women delivered an instant classic.

Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace have been feuding with each other ever since the former AEW star betrayed the latter at Evolution 2025 and cost her the NXT Women's Title. This feud grew personal pretty quickly after the former Mariah May fired some personal shots at Grace.

They locked horns at NXT Heatwave 2025, where Blake came out on top. However, this match did little to settle their differences. Therefore, at NXT No Mercy 2025, a Weaponized Steel Cage Match was made official so both women could finally put this feud to rest.

The match was every bit as brutal as fans expected. The former Mariah May even used a pair of scissors to cut her opponent's hair while the latter was tied to the ropes. Both women even climbed to the top of the cage, where they continued to fight with each other. The former AEW Women's Champion even used a powder-like substance on Grace, which Booker T later referred to as a "foreign agent." Despite this, Grace was able to hit the Air Raid Crash on Blake through a table for the win.

"Foreign agent! Foreign agent!" Booker T said.
Toni Storm slammed Blake Monroe recently

Toni Storm and Blake Monroe have plenty of history from their time together in AEW. Blake was Toni's mentee before she turned on her and then beat her for the Women's World Championship. The two women continued to feud until Revolution 2025, which was Blake's final match in AEW.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Toni Storm had some harsh words for the former Mariah May before praising Blake's current gimmick.

“She's the single most evil, cold hearted b**ch I ever met in my life. I'm glad I banished her... I really did compromise her to a permanent end. I'm a big fan of that Blake Monroe.” [H/T Drainmaker]

It will be interesting to see if the former Mariah May will experience the same kind of success in WWE that she had in AEW.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
