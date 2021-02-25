"Blessing to the business" - Veteran reveals why everyone loved Heath Slater backstage in WWE

Heath, fka Heath Slater, was released from WWE in April last year, ending his 14-year stint in the company. Slater was quite a popular figure in the WWE, and most fans would argue that he was criminally underutilized.

Heath was also a favorite backstage. Conrad Thompson recently highlighted that it might have been Dolph Ziggler who called Heath Slater 'the most beloved person who was ever in a WWE locker room.'

During the latest episode of ARN on AdFreeShows, Arn Anderson responded to Conrad's question about why Heath Slater was so loved behind the scenes in the WWE.

Anderson said that Heath was an honest and likable redneck from West Virginia, similar to former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and one-half of J&J Security, Jamie Noble. Heath is living his dream of being a performer in the pro wrestling industry, and Anderson believed that the IMPACT Wrestling star genuinely wants to contribute whenever given the opportunities.

"Because he is a, he is a redneck from West Virginia, much in the vein of Jamie Noble, who is just a good honest guy. And, it's not lost on Heath that he is able to live his dream, that he is actually in the wrestling business, and he wants to contribute."

Heath is not in the business to fulfill any monetary aspirations as he just wants to perform for the audience.

"With him, it's not having a title and making the most money; he just wants to get out there and perform, and one of the things that will tell you how Heath is."

We, as a company, should have jumped on it: Arn Anderson on Heath's 'I Got Kids' angle in the WWE

Anderson praised Heath for coming up with the 'I got kids' storyline that got over big time with the fans. Heath was also involved in a memorable segment with Brock Lesnar during the angle. Arn, who was in the WWE at that time, said that the company should have got behind the gimmick and pushed Heath.

"Heath came up with that 'I've got kids,' and it flamed up. We, as a company, should have jumped on it and pushed it, and pushed it, because he is a guy who has kids and his wife and his children; that's his life. Wrestling is his job, and he is an honest guy."

Arn would give a perfect example to explain Heath's dependability and qualities as a human being. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is one of those people who would, without any hesitation, jump out of his bed at 4:00 am to help someone whose car has broken down.

"Heath Slater is the kind of guy that at four in the morning if you broke down two hundred miles from where he was, at four in the morning, and you called him and said, 'Heath, I've broken down, can you come and get me?' He would crawl out of the bed, get in his car, and come get you, and that's one of those signs, that if somebody would do that for you, that's a straight-up honest blessing to the business. And that's the guy that they love."

Anderson said Heath was a blessing to the business, and his personality was why he was beloved in the WWE locker room. Arn would conclude by putting Brodie Lee up on the list with Heath when it came to being well-liked backstage.

"I would put Brodie Lee up there with him as far as being beloved in the industry. Slater never said a bad thing about anybody, to my knowledge."

Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling after his WWE release, and the former 3MB member is currently out of action due to injury.

Unfortunately, the former WWE Superstar is slated to be sidelined for a while and scheduled to undergo surgery soon. We, at Sportskeeda, wish Heath a healthy recovery.

