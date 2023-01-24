Blockbuster match pitched for Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39

"Cowboy" Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE television on the 30th Anniversary of RAW, reigniting his rivalry with the All Mighty Bobby Lashley. The duo is expected to complete a trilogy on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Word on the rumor mill was that WWE creative had a new-generation opponent in mind for their resident Beast at Mania: The Ring General Gunther. However, that does not seem to be a lock for the Show of Shows, at least.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is expected to return to the squared circle at the SoFi Stadium this year, but his opponent is yet to be finalized. Brock was a candidate pitched by creative. According to Dave Meltzer, who spoke to Wrestling Observer Radio, the earlier reports regarding Austin potentially facing Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage are false, instead:

“It was Brock Lesnar. It’s not on. It’s been talked about probably for months, because I know when that Brock Lesnar/GUNTHER thing came up, I was told immediately, ‘That’s not happening’, or, ‘That’s not the idea right now’. Maybe it’s gonna happen now. But the idea was something that’s a secret. So Austin was that secret. The match is not on, and it looks like it’s gonna be Lesnar with Lashley based on the show tonight.”

However, it remains to be seen whether Brock versus Bobby III will take place at the Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 39. Either way, it's a win for the fans as the duo's next clash, which could potentially be their last, could be where they go all out.

WWE WrestleMania 39 features many big names; already sold out

Whilst it was almost already sold out last year by August, it has now been confirmed that WWE WrestleMania 39 is already sold out, with tickets sold nearly touching 100,000.

The Granddaddy of Them All will be the biggest event of the year in April, keeping the recent tradition intact of a two-night affair. WWE is apparently on the verge of hitting a huge milestone in terms of the largest ticket sales around the upcoming show.

As for the show itself, among the current crop of insane talents, legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Edge, and John Cena are expected to compete in Mania as well, while The Rock's status is still up in the air.

This Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the Stamford-based company officially kickstarts the road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble premium live event. Perhaps we'll get a definitive answer to The Brahma Bull's status for The Showcase of Immortals at the event.

