Blockbuster WWE return after 2 years reportedly discussed internally

A blockbuster WWE return after two years is reportedly being discussed internally within the creative team. The star in question is Kairi Sane.

Sane made her WWE debut in 2017 on the company's developmental brand. She then went on to have a successful career by winning the NXT Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka on the main roster. In December 2021, her contract expired, and she left the company.

Since then, she has been a part of several wrestling promotions, including the NJPW, where she won the IWGP Women's Championship.

Several previous reports suggested that she would make a return to the company soon. Now according to Ringside News, a tenured member of the Stamford-based promotion's creative team has confirmed that they have started to discuss ideas for Kairi Sane's return.

However, the WWE creative team member refused to give out any spoilers when asked about their specific plans for her comeback.

Triple H may be the reason behind Kairi Sane's WWE return

During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, Kairi Sane teamed up with Asuka. They were called The Kabuki Warriors and were managed by Saraya (fka Paige).

After a long list of defeats, the duo finally won the Women's Tag Team Championship at Hell in a Cell in 2019 from then-champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

According to a recent report, Triple H may have played a huge role in the superstar's rumored return to the company. This may have been influenced by IYO SKY's recent success in the Stamford-based promotion.

Many fans believe she wasn't given the best opportunities during her first run, but they now trust the leadership of The Game to give her better opportunities. Let's see what the company has in store for her future.

