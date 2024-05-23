"Blocked" - Cathy Kelley sends one-word message to AEW star

WWE's Cathy Kelley had an epic reaction to an AEW star's latest picture on Instagram. The star in question is Buddy Matthews, who shared a romantic photo with Rhea Ripley.

Kelley and Ripley are very close in real life. They are best friends and often joke about being each other's love interests on social media.

In his new Instagram post, AEW star Buddy Matthews shared a photo in which he was seen lying on Rhea Ripley's back. The post received many reactions, but Cathy Kelley's response stood out.

She jokingly wrote: 'Blocked.'

Cathy Kelley's comment (via Buddy's Instagram)

Cathy Kelley enjoys working with Rhea Ripley

Last year, Kelley appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast and talked about various topics.

She also opened up about working with Rhea Ripley and had the following to say:

“I feel like there is an obvious answer to this, but I do really enjoy working with Rhea [Ripley]. I know the WWE Universe enjoys it in some capacity as well but I think it’s fun because it’s a different interaction from me and while you said that I will know what a lot of people will be saying, I don’t a lot of the time. Sometimes I do but Superstars have a lot more leeway coming up with what they are going to say more so than they did a few years ago.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Ripley is one of the most successful stars in WWE today. At 27, she has done it all in the business. She won the women's championship on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK and won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

However, Rhea is currently out of action due to a real-life injury she recently suffered on RAW following WrestleMania XL.

