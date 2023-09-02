"Blondes do it best" - WWE Superstars react to Tiffany Stratton and Nikkita Lyons' stunning new photos

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Nikkita Lyons and Tiffany Stratton's stunning new photos.

Lyons recently took to social media to share photos with the reigning NXT Women's Champion. The images sent fans into a frenzy and caught the attention of many notable WWE stars.

Taking to Instagram, superstars including Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Jakara Jackson, and Stratton herself commented on Lyons' post.

Check out the WWE Superstars' reaction to Lyons and Stratton's photos:

Lyons is one of the fastest-rising WWE Superstars in the company. She signed with the company in 2021 and debuted on an episode of 205 Live.

During her time on NXT, Lyons has shared the ring with notable names like Mandy Rose, Natalya, Cora Jade, and others. She is currently sidelined with a long-term injury after being taken out by Blair Davenport, who injured her in kayfabe.

Kiana James warned Tiffany Stratton ahead of their NXT Women's Title match

Kiana James recently put Tiffany Stratton on notice after becoming the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Title.

James defeated Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, and Gigi Dolin in a Fatal Four-Way Match to earn her shot at Stratton's championship. Ahead of their match next week, James expressed how amazing she felt after the win while speaking in a backstage interview.

She further put Stratton on notice by claiming she would do the same to her and would dethrone her as the NXT Women's Champion. James said:

"I feel amazing, that's the recognition that I needed to show all of you idiots. Like I said, I was going to do whatever it took to have my hand raised and Tiffany honey, you're not gonna intimidate me because I'm gonna do the same thing that I did to those women, to you. You're looking at the next NXT Women's Champion."

Despite Stratton's upcoming title defense against James, she has teased a feud with Becky Lynch, whom she recently put on notice. The latter has never won the NXT Women's Championship before but could potentially go after the title if Stratton successfully retains it against James.

