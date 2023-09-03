"Bloodline carried this team" - Fans left disappointed with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' WWE Tag Team Title reign

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn losing their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023 was one of the most surprising outcomes of the premium live event. While the title changing hands was unexpected, comments on a recent Twitter post indicate fans weren't much invested in Owens and Zayn's reign.

The duo captured the titles from The Usos in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39, which was a culmination of an incredible months-long story. After holding the gold for close to five months, their reign ended at the hands of Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Steel City Street Fight at the Saturday night show.

As the case is with most matches featuring members of The Judgment Day, the Street Fight also featured ample outside interference from Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh.

The NXT North American Champion used Priest's MITB briefcase to attack Sami Zayn, allowing Balor to capitalize and secure the shocking win. With this victory, all members of The Judgment Day are draped in gold.

Hours after the show, a Twitter post quizzed fans about their opinion on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' run with the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Most viewers believe the reign was underwhelming, with hardly any memorable moments.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were slated to defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title in India

Before their loss at Payback 2023, Zayn and Owens were announced to defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Indus Sher at Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, on September 8. However, their loss has seemingly jeopardized those plans while also leaving fans puzzled about what lies ahead.

There's a possibility of Damian Priest and Finn Balor simply replacing Zayn and Owens and defending their titles against Veer Mahaan and Sanga. On the other hand, WWE could scrap the championship match and rather have KO and the former Honorary Uce face Indus Sher in a non-title bout at the special event.

Expand Tweet

With only a handful of days to go before Superstar Spectacle, fans can expect the global juggernaut to clarify things and announce the updated match card soon.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's title reign was underwhelming and disappointing? Do you see the Canadian duo still traveling to India and competing against Indus Sher? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here