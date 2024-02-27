Bloodline family member reacts to WWE canceling The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was expected to happen at WrestleMania XL until Cody Rhodes chose to face the latter at the event instead. In a recent interview, Bloodline family member Lloyd Anoa'i gave his thoughts on the WWE storyline development.

Lloyd Anoa'i wrestled for WWE between 1993 and 1996 under various names, including Fred Williams and The Tahitian Savage. The 53-year-old is also known for being a wrestling trainer and an in-ring talent on the independent scene.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Lloyd Anoa'i addressed whether he is disappointed about WWE canceling the blockbuster bout between his family members:

"Not really. I mean, I guess Rock has to do what he has to do, and I believe the people didn't like when he came into the situation between Roman and Cody Rhodes, so that became an issue right there. I think they're going a great route with it, and I can't wait to see what happens." [3:25 – 3:43]

The Rock recently turned heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas after Rhodes made comments about his family. The Great One slapped the two-time Royal Rumble winner, siding with Reigns and turning heel in the process.

Lloyd Anoa'i comments on The Rock's Bloodline graphic

The press event also featured a moment where The Rock displayed a giant family tree on the big screen. Dozens of Bloodline relatives were mentioned, including Lloyd Anoa'i.

The former WWE star was pleased to see his family's history on display on such a huge stage:

"When Rock was saying that he was gonna show the people something, and whether they liked him or they hated him, the speech that he did, and then all of a sudden the screen came on and had our family tree on there," Lloyd Anoa'i said. "It was really an honor, and it was great to see it because now people see actually how big our family is in the wrestling industry." [2:45 – 3:11]

