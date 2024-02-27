WWE: The true "Head Of The Table" is neither The Rock nor Roman Reigns, says real-life Bloodline member

A real-life Bloodline member recently revealed that an 81-year-old WWE legend holds the true position of Head Of The Table in wrestling, instead of The Rock or Roman Reigns in wrestling.

Before pitching the blockbuster match for WrestleMania 40, The Brahma Bull cut a promo on Monday Night RAW teasing to sit at the Head Of The Table, a position Reigns has been claiming for the past three years.

Former WWE star Llyod Anoa'i threw a curve ball on the ongoing storyline in the Stamford-based promotion involving Dwayne Johnson and the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Following the controversial events at WrestleMania XL Press Event in Las Vegas, where the Hollywood megastar finally became a member of The Bloodline, fans wondered if Roman Reigns has taken a backseat allowing The Rock to be in the driver's seat.

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Llyod Anoa'i broke his silence on the matter, stating that none of the Bloodline members hold the position of Head Of The Table. Instead, the 53-year-old star named his father and WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i as the true one sitting at the Head Of The Table.

Llyod Anoa'i said:

"But the true Head Of The Table, I would say is not either one of them. I would say my dad (Afa Anoa'i) because without him none of us would be in this wrestling business. So he is the true Head Of The Table and the respect and honor goes to him for putting us in the wrestling business and my uncle Sika (Anoa'i) as well, for without them, we wouldn't be here." [0:23 - 0:45]

Paul Heyman issues a warning to Cody Rhodes from The Rock and Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in the main event. After the match, Paul Heyman brought non-WWE personnel - suspended police officers and confronted The American Nightmare.

The Wiseman told the 38-year-old WWE star to withdraw his challenge to The Bloodline. However, things went south after Cody Rhodes refused to do so and attacked the three men with a steel chair.

The closing shot of RAW saw Paul Heyman calling The Rock and Roman Reigns after The American Nightmare announced that he is hunting The Bloodline.

Fans will have to wait and watch to understand how the storyline unfolds between Cody Rhodes and the Samoan stars on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

