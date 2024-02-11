"The Tribal puppy," "He's the new Solo Sikoa" - WWE fans heavily troll 38-year-old star following WrestleMania Kickoff

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania XL and pulling out every massive move that they can during the build to the event. Meanwhile, some fans heavily trolled a popular star following the WrestleMania Kickoff event and even dubbed the star the new Solo Sikoa.

During the WrestleMania Kickoff event, Roman Reigns made his decision and chose The Rock as his opponent for the event in Philadelphia. However, Cody Rhodes came out and picked The Tribal Chief. In the end, The Great One seemingly turned heel and slapped Rhodes before walking out with his cousin.

After the event, fans reacted to the whole segment and noticed how The Tribal Chief immediately took a backseat to The Great One. The WWE Universe trolled Roman Reigns, who got overshadowed by The Rock, and even called him the next Solo Sikoa.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from fans poking fun, it seemed like Reigns was respecting and honoring his cousin rather than taking a backseat throughout the whole show.

It will be interesting to see what the two stars will do when they return on the next episode of WWE SmackDown.

Former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions believe Solo Sikoa will eventually leave Roman Reigns

The Bloodline Civil War divided WWE fans as many saw the true potential within Jimmy and Jey Uso as singles stars in the promotion. However, Solo Sikoa's sudden turn against his blood came as a shock, and fans wanted the trio to go up against Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, The Tribal Heir decided to side with The Tribal Chief and feuded with The Usos. During the build-up to their match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Jey and Jimmy Uso said that Solo Sikoa will eventually leave Roman Reigns when he learns his lesson.

"Solo, why wouldn't you wanna align yourself with the top? The Champ [Roman Reigns], the best of the best, that's what he's doing. He's under that learning tree. Man of very few words. He'll smarten up. He's gonna smarten up, just like we left his ass, Solo's gonna get smart too and leave his ass too. 'Cause that's what Roman's been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top."

It's been several months, and Sikoa is still in The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what role The Tribal Heir will play in the near future.

Do you think Roman Reigns has become the next Solo Sikoa after The Rock's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.