"He'll smarten up" - Solo Sikoa will eventually leave Roman Reigns, according to 8-time champions

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are the last members left of The Bloodline. The stable is now a shell of its former self, and the members are having their own civil war to settle their differences. According to The Usos, Solo will eventually leave Roman.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Uso left The Bloodline and was attacked by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. Later, Jey Uso left the group with his brother and took out The Tribal Chief with a super kick.

The Usos are ready to face the biggest challenge of their careers when they face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in London. Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, the 8-time champions talked about why Sikoa chose Reigns and how The Enforcer will leave The Tribal Chief when the time is right. Check it out:

"Solo, why wouldn't you wanna align yourself with the top? The Champ [Roman Reigns], the best of the best, that's what he's doing. He's under that learning tree. Man of very few words. He'll smarten up. He's gonna smarten up, just like we left his ass, Solo's gonna get smart too and leave his ass too. 'Cause that's what Roman's been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top." (From 1:35 to 2:00)

It will be interesting to see if and when Sikoa leaves The Tribal Chief in the near future.

Jey Uso sends a message to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa ahead of Money in the Bank

In 2020, Jey Uso was Roman Reigns' first rival after becoming the Universal Champion. However, The Tribal Chief made him fall in line when he choked Jimmy Uso out at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Almost three years later, Jey decided to step up and protect his own blood over The Bloodline and attacked Reigns and Solo Sikoa to reunite with his brother and leave the group for good.

The Usos will face The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in a tag team match. Ahead of the event, Jey had a message for Reigns and Sikoa. Check it out:

"LET'S GO GET IT [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey

It will be interesting to see if The Usos can beat The Bloodline in London at Money in the Bank 2023.

What are your thoughts on Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comment section below.

