Bloodline family member sees himself as the next John Cena

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time, and while many have been compared to him, only a few have truly been able to live up to those expectations. A certain Bloodline family member compared his wrestling style to the former franchise player of WWE.

The member in question is the son of Umaga, Zilla Fatu. Speaking on the MuscleManMalcom show, Zilla went into great detail about his past struggles, getting into jail, and his recent entry into the wrestling business. The son of the late, great Umaga is only 22 years old, but he spent six years in prison for aggravated robbery. Booker T gave Fatu a chance and signed him to his wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, where his journey as a wrestler will begin.

Zilla Fatu is only getting started in wrestling, but he compared himself to Cena, who he sees himself as in terms of attributes and the way he moves in the ring:

"I’m gonna say John Cena (is who I can see myself as in wrestling)… Because I can see his attributes and the way he moves in the ring and the reason I say that right now is because when I’m at school, they tell me, ‘Bro, you move like John Cena.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ Out of all the people, they would say that but when I when I go to watch him, like I’ve been studying him lately and I’m like, okay, okay."

Zilla went on to explain his wrestling style:

"Now I can see why they say that because me and him, it’s like — well, I can see myself. I’m not gonna do too much flying, jumping off the rope. I mean, the only thing I am going to do is the Samoan Splash off the ropes. That’s understood but, other than that, I’m just gonna try and keep everything down on the mat, just go from there uce. So yeah, I wanna say him. He’s one of the main ones." (H/T PostWrestling)

What's in store for John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

John Cena @JohnCena #ThankYou. #Smackdown Thank you @WWE Universe for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown

As for John Cena, he will be busy with Hollywood, but he is rumored to be facing the 25-year-old Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. This will be John Cena's first proper match at WrestleMania in a while, as he faced Bray Wyatt in a cinematic match at WrestleMania 36, and two years before that, he faced The Undertaker and lost in less than three minutes.

John Cena last won at the Show of Shows in 2017, where he teamed up with Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and Maryse.

