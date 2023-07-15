Bloodline member "acknowledges" Roman Reigns after his recent actions

Following The Bloodline's loss at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Paul Heyman acknowledged Roman Reigns on social media.

In the aftermath of Reigns and Solo Sikoa's loss to The Usos, The Tribal Chief appeared at The Tribal Court on last week's SmackDown. With assistance from The Enforcer, Reigns took Jimmy out of the equation.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman shared a photo featuring himself and Reigns. He sent a short message to The Head of the Table and acknowledged him in the process.

"THE WISEMAN ACKNOWLEDGES HIS TRIBAL CHIEF-- and so should you!" wrote Heyman.

Dutch Mantell praised Roman Reigns' antics from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns pulled off a major swerve. Initially, it seemed he was set to crown Jey Uso the new Tribal Chief but ended up low-blowing him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that despite seeing the attack coming, he was sold by Reigns' acting and believed that he would actually crown Jey.

"I knew something was gonna happen, but then I said, just a little part of me said, he [Roman Reigns] may give it, it's a swerve, but he might give it to him. He'd take it back anytime anyway because he's the chief, but when he had that little tear, that was great," said the veteran.

Amid Reigns and The Bloodline's actions against The Usos, The Head of the Table was challenged to a title match by Jey Uso.

Reigns and Jey will likely cross paths at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event in what will be the trilogy between the two men. On both occasions, The Tribal Chief walked out with the win.

