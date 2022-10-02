"Some people have endured a lot"- Bloodline member asks WWE fans to be understanding amid dissension within Roman Reigns' group

Spearheaded by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is currently at the height of its power in WWE. However, there are certain cracks within the group that are widening every week.

Sami Zayn's association with the villainous faction has not been well received by Jey Uso. On SmackDown this week Jey claimed that he sees through the Master Strategist's deception and will make him pay if he jeopardizes The Bloodline. The comments come a week after Sami was officially welcomed into the group by The Tribal Chief himself.

Zayn took to Twitter to clarify the matter, stating that Jey has endured a lot and is therefore paranoid.

"Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding,"- he tweeted.

Dutch Mantell was impressed with WWE's booking of Roman Reigns' Bloodline on SmackDown

The Bloodline is currently one of the hottest acts in WWE. Roman Reigns was not present on the blue brand this week to lead the group, so Sami Zayn and Solo Siko represented them in a winning affair against Ricochet and Madcap Moss.

There was also a backstage segment involving the stable where Jey Uso confronted Sami Zayn regarding the former's intentions. The segment caught the eye of Dutch Mantell, who praised WWE's booking of The Bloodline on Smack Talk:

"Let me go into our locker room. Then he just walked by him and Jey was like helpless to stop him. Jey is the one that doesn't like him, right? Jey didn't look happy at all, so, like I said, they are building it right. So if I'm a new fan, let's just picture, this is how you gotta do angles. If a new fan sits down then he sees that, now he's saying, 'Wait a minute, what's the heat between the Uso kid and Zayn. Now he wants to know and that lets you in on it and then somebody can tell him or he can go back and watch," said Dutch Mantell.

While Roman Reigns was not present on the blue brand this week, The Tribal Chief will be back on WWE programming next week where he is scheduled to come face-to-face with Logan Paul ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

