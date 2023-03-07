Bloodline member betrays Sami Zayn after incredible twist on WWE RAW

Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn in an incredible turn of events tonight on Monday Night RAW. As the latter crossed The Bloodline, the group seemed to break from the inside. Jey Uso's whereabouts weren't known, and no one could contact him.

Roman Reigns blamed Zayn for his family's plight and gave Jimmy Uso one week to get his brother back into the group. He also ordered the latter to end Sami Zayn. This resulted in a match being announced for RAW tonight.

The two men faced each other on the main event on the red brand. They put on a quick match. During the match, Solo Siko was ejected when the referee caught him sneaking up on Sami.

In a surprising turn of events, Jey Uso came down to the ring to support his brother. However, this wasn't enough, as Zayn rolled him up for the win.

Following the match, Jey teased joining Sami, only to superkick him and send him back into the ring. The former then continued to attack Zayn until Cody Rhodes came to his rescue.

Things are really heating up between Zayn and The Bloodline. We can only imagine what would've happened had Cody Rhodes not come to the ring to help Sami Zayn.

