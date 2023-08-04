Bloodline member breaks character to praise WWE legend, shares backstage photo of the two

Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to Instagram to share a backstage photo with WWE legend and legendary wrestling manager, Jimmy Hart.

Heyman is usually in character, even during interviews and off television. During a recent interview on First Take, he took digs at the late Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan and even namedropped Jimmy Hart.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman broke character to write highly of Hart and even called him a "legend". The Wise Man even shared a photo of the two conversing backstage at SummerSlam 2022.

"Jimmy Hart. The man. The myth. The legend. And, truth be told, a dear friend whose kind words have been a lesson in the true power of humility for decades. Here we are at BTS at SummerSlam 2022," wrote Heyman

Check out Heyman's Instagram story dedicated to Hart:

Bloodline's Paul Heyman recently took shots at Bobby Heenan

During Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' appearance on First Take, The Wiseman declared himself the "GOAT".

He also made a bold statement, as he proceeded to take shots at the late Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan. Heyman said:

Heyman: "I'm the GOAT. The greatest of all time. Undisputed." Stephen Smith: "Well there was Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan." Heyman: "Screw him, he's dead. Jimmy Hart's still alive, which proves that God doesn't answer my prayers. You want me to prove to you that I'm the GOAT? I'm with [Roman Reigns]. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT? He's the Tribal Chief."

Heyman has been a vital member of The Bloodline and has been loyal to The Tribal Chief since the beginning. He is expected to accompany Reigns for his upcoming title defense against Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

