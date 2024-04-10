Bloodline member breaks huge record over WWE WrestleMania weekend

A member of The Bloodline broke a major record over WWE WrestleMania weekend. The Show of Shows aired this past weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Roman Reigns inducted Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame this past Friday night following SmackDown. The Tribal Chief went on to lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Heyman serves as The Wiseman of The Bloodline and the special counsel to The Tribal Chief. His speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony was captivating, and it broke records for the company.

WWE announced on the company's official X account that Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame speech had accumulated 27 million views across all of the promotion's digital platforms. Heyman's speech has become the most-watched moment from the Hall of Fame in history.

Expand Tweet

WWE star praises Paul Heyman's influence on professional wrestling

SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently discussed Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction and complimented the veteran on what he has meant to the industry.

The Hall of Fame ceremony took place in Philadelphia, the place where Heyman became known as the promoter for ECW. Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Corey Graves said that Heyman's influence on the business is comparable to Dusty Rhodes.

The SmackDown commentator added that ECW's home was in Philadelphia and the promotion changed the business back in the day.

"I would put him as far as influence, up there with the greats. With a Dusty Rhodes, any of these great wrestling minds. And I think it's really, really special to be in Philadelphia, the city that has meant so much to Paul, depsite being a New Yorker! Philadelphia is where ECW made their home and really changed the industry," said Graves. [From 01:01 - 01:20]

You can check out Corey Graves' comments in the video below:

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns were spotted sharing a hug after The Head of the Table lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Only time will tell how Reigns responds to losing his title to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here