Bloodline member breaks silence as he sends out a two-word message to Sami Zayn following WWE RAW

Jey Uso sent a two-word message after saving Sami Zayn from Solo Sikoa's attack on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a trial was held for the Honorary Uce. Despite claims from Paul Heyman that Sami is aligned with Kevin Owens, Zayn was proven innocent after Jey Uso showed some footage himself.

While Zayn was defending himself from Heyman's claims, The Tribal Chief asked Sikoa to hit The Honorary Uce with a Samoan Spike. While Solo was obliging Reigns, Jey Uso supported Sami and saved him.

Following this segment, Jey took to social media to upload photos from tonight's episode of RAW as he sent out a two-word message to The Honorary Uce.

"MY DAWG," he wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story below:

Dutch Mantell heaped praise on WWE Superstars Jimmy and Jey Uso

Dutch Mantell recently heaped praise on Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the veteran mentioned how experienced The Usos are as a tag team. He said that the duo was with WWE back when Mantell used to work for the company:

"How long have The Usos been with WWE? 10 years? They were there when I was there. Sheamus was there. Drew McIntyre was there, and then he left and came back. So these guys have a lot of experience, and they are expected to use that experience whenever they put them on RAW and SmackDown."

He added how hard Jimmy and Jey have worked to be where they are today.

"I enjoy a good match. These guys are good. WWE has some great, great talent, and they are produced. They are managed by agents. And when they go in there, they just don't work, let's say 8:30 to 9:00, they go in there at 2:00, and they work from 2:00 to 8:30 getting this match together."

What are your thoughts on Jimmy and Jey as a tag team? Sound off in the comment section below.

