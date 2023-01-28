Bloodline member feels Vince McMahon kept him away from Roman Reigns in WWE

Triple H's rise to WWE head booker after Vince McMahon's retirement brought about many changes to the weekly product. One of the changes being how former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was used.

The 38-year-old star joined the Bloodline many months back, reinvigorating the storyline. He was reluctantly accepted into the faction as he had to win over the trust of the Bloodline members. In the process, the former NXT Champion shared a lot of ring time alongside Roman Reigns.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, Sami Zayn noted that prior to Triple H taking over creative, he was held back from sharing on-screen time with The Tribal Chief.

"I think probably not. I can't say because I genuinely do not know, but I know before Triple H was on creative, I never got on screen with Roman. And when Triple H did get, I finally did get on screen with Roman. The first time I finally did get on screen with Roman that took the story to the next level happened to be a lot of stars lining up. You know The Usos weren't there. Heyman wasn't there, it was in Montreal."

He added:

"All these things. Would that have happened if Hunter wasn't in charge? I don't know. All I know is I can definitely point to the time he wasn't in charge and say I was kept away from being on screen with Roman. And then once he was in charge, all of a sudden I am on screen and it's allowed to breathe and see where it goes. So whether that would have happened without him, I don't know, but probably not," Sami Zayn said. [16:44 - 18:02]

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Undisputed Championship at the Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens will take on the Head of the Table at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The Prizefighter holds a recent win over the former Shield member when he teamed up with John Cena to defeat the Bloodline's Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown.

The two have met at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event twice in the past. In 2021, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. In 2017, Kevin Owens successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship in a No Disqualifications match.

