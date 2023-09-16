Bloodline member goes against Roman Reigns' orders after The Tribal Chief is mocked on WWE SmackDown

A Bloodline member went against Roman Reigns' order tonight on SmackDown after he was mocked.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were backstage tonight, and they witnessed LA Knight's passionate promo following his match, where he seemingly issued a warning to all the title holders in the company. He even mentioned that it didn't matter if he also had to go after Roman Reigns' title.

Solo Sikoa was watching along with Paul Heyman and said he would handle this LA Knight problem. However, The Wiseman reminded him that Reigns has to give the orders before they can act on anything.

Heyman then reminded Solo that they need to do something about Jimmy Uso, who is picking fights with everybody because he thinks that he is still in the Bloodline while he is not.

Solo then promised to deal with Jimmy Uso tonight and walked away. Heyman, who seemed frustrated, wondered who gave him those orders. He then called Reigns on his phone to end the segment.

It looks like Solo Sikoa is starting to act independently, which could prove interesting for this Bloodline storyline moving forward.

