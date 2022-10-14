Bloodline member has an interesting reaction after being confronted by Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns addressed Jey Uso for talking too much and seemingly being the loudest in the room.

According to Reigns, his family's philosophy is that the loudest in the room is also the weakest. Jey has now provided an interesting reaction to The Tribal Chief's comments via his Instagram handle.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey posted a split image of his face-to-face with Reigns with a side eye emoji, seemingly hinting at something in the process.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story below:

For months, Jey has had his fair share of issues with The Bloodline's Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

Reigns recently announced that Jey was Zayn's problem going forward. The former Intercontinental Champion has been the peacemaker between Reigns and Jey and has seemingly prevented friction within The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa recently commented on following Roman Reigns' legacy

Solo Sikoa was introduced as The Bloodline's newest member at WWE Clash at the Castle. During the main event of the show, he assisted Roman Reigns in retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Sikoa opened up about following The Head of the Table's footsteps and being as successful as him in the industry.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline said:

"I feel like I want it all man, but I want it all with my family. I know there's no ceiling with me or my brothers or big uce Roman Reigns, there's never a ceiling, there's never a point where we want to stop at, because there's always that next level, where we want to get to. Looking at Roman Reigns man, everything he's done for me, bringing me in, man. Hopefully, I can be up there one day too."

Reigns will next be in action at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia when he puts the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul.

