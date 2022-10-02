“Stop trying to create a divide” - Bloodline member lashes out on social media as tension rises within Roman Reigns’s faction

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions of all time in WWE. The group was recently bolstered by the addition of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to their ranks.

However, Sami's inclusion was not well received by all members of the stable. Jey Uso has been at odds with the Honorary Uce for several weeks now. This week on SmackDown, Jey confronted Sami in a backstage segment, stating that he sees right through the latter's intentions.

Adding fuel to the fire between the two, the @WWEonFOX Twitter handle asked fans to choose a side between Jey and Sami. However, The Master Strategist was having none of it as he lashed out at the social media team. Sami ensured that while the situation may get messy at times, The Bloodline is as united as ever.

Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying to create a divide!

Sami Zayn has been trying his best to keep Roman Reigns' Bloodline together

Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline has been one of the most interesting storylines this year. The Master Strategist has been trying to get into the good books of Roman Reigns for quite some time now. His wish came true on SmackDown last week as The Tribal Chief officially welcomed him into the group and presented him with an 'Honorary Uce' t-shirt.

Sami's inclusion did not sit well with Jey Uso, who has repeatedly questioned the Master Strategist's alliance. However, Sami has shown a patient approach to the matter. The Honorary Uce recently stated that Jey has been through a lot in his career which in turn has made him pessimistic and paranoid:

"Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding,"- he tweeted.

Sami has also not shied away from helping Roman Reigns in the ring. During Roman's feud with Drew McIntyre, Zayn sacrificed himself to protect The Tribal Chief from a claymore from the Scotsman.

