Bloodline member makes bold claim about Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania XL

A Bloodline member has made a bold claim regarding Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania XL. The star in question is Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of The Stamford-based company. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's previous loss in a singles match via pinfall was against Baron Corbin in 2019. The Head of the Table has since defeated almost every major superstar on the roster.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman made several claims about Roman Reigns. The Wiseman praised the Bloodline leader. Heyman also explained why he believes the former Shield member is so good:

“Roman Reigns is the most innovative, transformative, disruptive superstar in the history of pro wrestling/sports entertainment. The reason why I can accurately make that statement is because Roman Reigns employs two tenant mantras of show business. One, he reads the room. Two, he knows his audience," he said.

The 58-year-old claimed that Reigns would fit any era while crediting his stable's leader for lifting the wrestling promotion to unimaginable heights:

"That’s why he would fit into any era–whether it’s in the 70’s against Sammartino, the 80’s against Hulk Hogan, the 90’s in the Dangerous Alliance, the Attitude Era against Stone Cold and The Rock and DX, the John Cena era of The Doctor of Thugonomics, or now in the tenure being enjoyed by Roman Reigns, in his own era he created, when he lifted the whole industry out of the pandemic and into unfathomable heights that no one could have imagined or dreamt of back in August of 2020." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Roman Reigns to perform double duties at WrestleMania XL

The Tribal Chief is often criticized for his limited television appearances and title defenses. However, he has been more consistent with his appearances since the beginning of the year.

In addition, Reigns is scheduled to perform double duty on The Grandest Stage of Them All. His much-anticipated rematch against Cody Rhodes from WrestleMania 39 will take place on Night Two.

On Night One, he will team up with The Rock to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. If The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss score a win, the title bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be a 'Bloodline Rules' match.

However, if The American Nightmare and The Visionary emerge victorious, no interference from The Bloodline will be allowed in either of their respective title matches at Night Two of WrestleMania.