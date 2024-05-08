Bloodline member should be very nervous, says top WWE star

The Bloodline continues to run rampant over WWE, despite Roman Reigns' absence and major turmoil within the faction. A top superstar recently revealed why a certain member of the Samoan faction should worry about his future.

WWE will crown its King and Queen of the Ring later this month in Saudi Arabia. The opening round of the tournament kicked off on Monday's RAW and will continue on this Friday's SmackDown and weekend live events. The blue brand side of brackets were revealed after this week's Monday Night show and interestingly Tama Tonga is the only Bloodline member in the tournament and he will face Bobby Lashley on this week's Friday Night show.

The All Mighty appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to promote Military Appreciation Month. The former U.S. Army Sergeant also discussed the King of the Ring Tournament and praised the level of talent on the roster, especially the tourney participants. Lashley talked himself up and then issued a warning to Tama Tonga.

"I feel pretty confident, I feel really confident. I think Tonga... he should be very nervous right now because he hasn't seen anybody that has the abilities that I have. So, I'm going into this thing with a great deal of confidence, and I feel comfortable. I've been training hard for it, and I'm due. I'm due... I'm due for something big, and I think this is it," Bobby Lashley said. [From 43:30 to 43:50]

Sam Roberts pointed to how we haven't seen a lot of Tama Tonga in WWE, but it's clear he loves inflicting pain. Lashley laughed and said if Tonga wants to get dirty, they can get dirty on SmackDown.

Triple H hypes WWE King and Queen of the Ring, releases updated poster

World Wrestling Entertainment's upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 25 from Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Triple H took to X this week to hype up the return to the Kingdom. He also released the updated poster of the premium live event, which features the same superstars but now they are shown with their respective title belts.

"An opportunity for Superstars take their thrones, defend championship gold, and deliver a massive spectacle in Jeddah. #WWEKingAndQueen of the Ring streams live on May 25 at a special start time of 12pm ET @peacock," Triple H wrote.

The promotional poster led to some complaints on social media with fans pointing to how Women's Champion Bayley and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest were not included in the update.

