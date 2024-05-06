Triple H unveils upcoming WWE PLE poster; two major stars absent

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has shared a look of the poster for an upcoming premium live event on his social media today, and two stars are mysteriously absent.

WWE Backlash 2024 took place over the weekend in Lyon, France, and featured only five matches on the card. Bayley successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi. While Damian Priest was also in action at the PLE and picked up the win over Jey Uso after The Judgment Day interfered in the match.

Ahead of tonight's episode of Monday night RAW, Triple H shared a message on his social media, featuring the poster for Backlash and both Bayley and Damian Priest were missing from it.

Only time will tell whether the promotion simply decided not to feature the two champions on the poster for the upcoming premium live event, or whether they won't be a part of the show as they just defended their titles at Backlash while other champions did not.

The Women's World Championship, United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship were not defended at Backlash 2024 this past Saturday in France.

Bill Apter believes Triple H already made major mistake with WWE Draft

Senior wrestling journalist Bill Apter was critical of the Stamford-based company's decision to hand a former NXT Champion a loss the first night he was on WWE SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes was a first-round pick by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. The 29-year-old battled Cody Rhodes in his first match on the blue brand and lost to The American Nightmare clean.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that he didn't like seeing Hayes get pinned in his very first match after officially joining SmackDown and would have booked the match with a different ending.

"No, to me, I think Cody is a, he is a student/ professional wrestler. He likes the back and forth and for the guy to give him some trouble, and he comes back and holds. I think it made it look competitive, competitive. But I hated to see Carmelo Hayes lose on the first night in there officially... I hated to see him pinned. I would rather have some controversial ending so they could have done it again," said Apter. [From 37:24 onwards]

Bobby Lashley approached the former NXT Champion backstage last Friday night on the blue brand and their meeting did not go well. Hayes took another shot at The All Mighty on social media, ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.