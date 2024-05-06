29-year-old takes major shot at Bobby Lashley ahead of WWE RAW

A popular WWE Superstar has taken a shot at Bobby Lashley ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from Connecticut and is the first show following Backlash 2024 in France.

The WWE Draft is in the books and the rosters officially are locked in from RAW tonight. Carmelo Hayes was selected by SmackDown in the first round of this year's Draft and was approached backstage by Bobby Lashley this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The veteran offered to give Hayes advice but the former NXT Champion wasn't interested. At the end of the segment, Lashley told the rookie to watch who he disrespects in the locker room. The 29-year-old then took another shot at Lashley on social media today, poking fun at him being a second-round draft pick.

"I thought a SECOND Round Draft Pick said sum….I can see why he’s hating #SmackDown #FRDP," wrote Hayes.

Bobby Lashley is currently the leader of The Pride faction on WWE SmackDown alongside B-Fab and The Street Profits. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeated The Street Profits this past Friday night on SmackDown to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Bobby Lashley predicts he will be in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41

Bobby Lashley is determined to make it back to the main event and is hoping to headline next year's WrestleMania.

Lashley shared a video on social media last month and vowed to be in the main event of WrestleMania next year. He noted that he has been working hard for his entire career and knows what he is capable of doing.

"27 years in the wrestling business and I am still working as hard as I did on day one. So, I know what I am capable of doing, and where I want to get, and I know I can get back there. This is this year, WrestleMania 40. WrestleMania 41, I'm going to be main eventing next year. That is the goal and that is what I'm going to be working for," he said. [From 01:26 - 01:54]

Bobby Lashley was not booked for a match at Backlash 2024. It will be interesting to see how the storyline plays out with Carmelo Hayes in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.