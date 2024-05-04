Spoilers: Full WWE SmackDown results from France; final episode before Backlash

WWE SmackDown was taped earlier today from France for the first time ever. The superstars packed LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, for the go-home build to Saturday's Backlash France PLE. Full spoilers are now available ahead of tonight's taped broadcast.

The dark match before the tapings saw Rey Mysterio defeat Carlito, according to F4Wonline. The Backlash France go-home edition of SmackDown is set to open with footage of the following superstars arriving at the building: Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes. Below are quick match results for tonight's taped broadcast:

Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill defeated Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, Tiffany Stratton

AOP defeated New Catch Republic

LA Knight defeated Angel

A-Town Down Under retained the Tag Team Championship over The Street Profits

There was also also a major return teased at the SmackDown tapings. Below are full spoiler results from France, but be sure to join us here on Sportskeeda Wrestling for full coverage of tonight's taped broadcast.

Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai

Tension was said to exist among the babyfaces during the match, but they still managed to win.

After a backstage promo from A-Town Down Under, Kayla Braxton interviewed Belair and Cargill about their Backlash title shot. The EST became flustered when Naomi and Bayley entered the room, but Big Money Jade calmed her down.

Bobby Lashley confronted Carmelo Hayes backstage

Carmelo Hayes was then featured in a backstage segment, where he said he wanted to compete in the King of the Ring Tournament. Bobby Lashley told the SmackDown newcomer to call him if he needed advice or anything else.

Hayes said he appreciates the offer but thinks he has everything figured out by himself. After a back-and-forth, The All Mighty warned the former WWE NXT Champion to be careful with whom he disrespects.

AOP defeated New Catch Republic

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne fought hard for a win, but in the end, they were overpowered and pinned by Akam and Rezar.

The Final Testament stood tall as a warning to the rest of the locker room. Dunne and Bate were over big time with the Lyon crowd.

Paul Heyman met with Nick Aldis, then appeared on The RKO Show

Paul Heyman had a meeting with Nick Aldis, but the SmackDown General Manager refused to cancel Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Backlash. Heyman warned that he's not responsible for what happens to Orton and KO.

Heyman also revealed that he hasn't talked with Roman Reigns since WWE WrestleMania XL and that it was he, not Reigns, who pulled The Tribal Chief from the Draft so that he could protect Roman from the chaos surrounding The Bloodline.

Aldis suggested The Wise Man get Orton and Owens to remove themselves from Backlash if he's that good. This led to Heyman's appearance on The RKO Show, which ended with a big brawl against Solo and Tama.

LA Knight defeated Angel

Knight was over big with the French fans. He defeated Angel in fairly short fashion. After the match, Knight and Santos Escobar announced their spots for the King of The Ring Tournament. After the match, the camera cut backstage to Dragon Lee attacking Carlito.

A backstage promo from The Street Profits aired before Knight vs. Angel. The Profits hyped up their title match.

A-Town Down Under retained the WWE Tag Team Championship over The Street Profits

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins put up a good effort, but Austin Theory and Grayson Waller managed to retain their titles.

Cody Rhodes faced off with AJ Styles

The final in-ring segment saw Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles meet in the ring to hype their Backlash match for the WWE Championship. The crowd was deafening for this segment, which ended with AJ delivering a big slap to Cody's face. SmackDown then ended with a big backstage brawl featuring The Bloodline, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.

Cody Rhodes sends a message after WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe in France earlier today after the SmackDown TV taping ended at the LDLC Arena in Lyon.

The American Nightmare cut a dark promo for the fans and mentioned how he could not hear himself or AJ Styles during their face-off segment due to the crowd's energy and loud chants.

Rhodes continued and called on fans to bring the same energy at Backlash tomorrow. He promised to give his all as he defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Styles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback