Spoiler: Massive WWE return teased on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown is the company's in-between show, as the draft concluded this past Monday night RAW and Backlash France will take place tomorrow. One name that was excluded from the draft is Uncle Howdy. For weeks now, there have been teases of the masked man's return.

While many fans have shown excitement at the company's decision to honor the late Bray Wyatt, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell pointed to how it could backfire. Mantell feels that while the concept is good, it is not a small feat to pull off something of this stature.

Nevertheless, on the latest episode of SmackDown, the Uncle Howdy teases continued, and the live crowd was evidently eating it all up.

Check out a clip recorded during SmackDown below:

Uncle Howdy made his on-screen debut when Bray Wyatt made a comeback to WWE television in 2022. While he never competed in the ring, he made his presence felt numerous times when the former WWE Champion cut promos and competed against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble 2023.

Wyatt's former tag team partner with whom he held the RAW Tag Team Championship once, Matt Hardy, recently teased getting involved in the angle on WWE programming.

