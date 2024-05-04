Spoiler: Major uncontrollable WWE brawl unleashed on SmackDown; officials threatened with weapons

A major brawl broke out on tonight's go-home edition of WWE SmackDown for the inaugural Backlash France Premium Live Event. The jam-packed episode was just taped in Lyon.

Saturday's Backlash PLE from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France will see The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga take on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in tag team action. After a heated in-ring segment on tonight's SmackDown with AJ Styles and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the cameras then cut backstage to a brawl between The Bloodline and Orton & Owens.

The massive brawl included steel chairs and other weapons, with threats being hurled at WWE officials and backstage security. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett hyped the action up, predicting that the tag team match at Backlash would be quite the fight. Tonight's episode is scheduled to go off the air with the backstage brawl, which you can see below.

Tonga made his World Wrestling Entertainment in-ring debut on the current mini-tour of Europe as he and Sikoa defeated Orton and LA Knight on Wednesday in Italy, then again on Thursday in Austria. This was also the first time Sikoa and Tonga have teamed up in their careers.

Tonight's SmackDown will also feature Orton and Owens hosting the first-ever R-KO Show segment, plus a face-off between Styles and Rhodes. Sportskeeda Wrestling has full spoilers from the tapings in France, which include more details on plans for the episode. Be sure to join us later on for full coverage of the broadcast.

