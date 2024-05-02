The Bloodline's Tama Tonga breaks silence after winning his first WWE match

Tama Tonga has finally reacted to winning his first WWE match.

At last night's WWE house show in Bologna, Italy, Tama teamed up with Solo Sikoa in a tag team match against LA Knight and Randy Orton. The Bloodline picked up a huge win when the dust had settled.

Tama Tonga took to Instagram shortly after to react to the big win. He shared Solo Sikoa's story as can be seen below:

Eric Bischoff reacted to the backlash he received for calling Tama Tonga a young talent

Shortly after Tonga's WWE debut on SmackDown, Eric Bischoff took to his podcast and heaped praise on the former NJPW star. Bischoff called Tonga a young talent and many fans weren't happy with his comments as Tonga is 41 years old.

Bischoff later defended his comments about Tonga on his podcast and also admitted that he didn't know much about Tonga:

"This Tama Tonga character, what an impressive young, young man he is! [laughs]'I'm 69! He is my son's age! He is my son's age! My son just turned 40 yesterday. He is a kid in my eyes; he will always be a kid in my eyes. What the hell are you people getting upset about nothing for?"

He added:

"The reason I'm getting all the heat I'm getting is because I was unfamiliar with Tonga. Guess what? I don't sit around and watch wrestling 8 hours a week. I really don't; I have another life. I enjoy watching wrestling. I drop in when I hear something I'm interested in particular."

Tama is in incredible shape and immediately impressed the WWE Universe upon his arrival on SmackDown. He will look to pick up a big win over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at the upcoming WWE Backlash France PLE to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

