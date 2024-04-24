"He is my son's age" - WWE legend responds to getting heat for calling Tama Tonga a young talent

The Bloodline storyline has received a massive boost by including fresh faces such as Tama Tonga. Eric Bischoff recently attracted heat online for referring to the former NJPW star as a young talent, and he has now clarified his comments.

WWE is pivoting to the next arc of The Bloodline story, with Solo Sikoa seemingly becoming The Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns' absence. Sikoa has seemingly recruited the 41-year-old Tama Tonga, a seasoned wrestler who made the news for a brutal attack on Kevin Owens on the last SmackDown episode.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he enjoyed the Tonga character's introduction to the WWE Universe and also explained why he considered the newest Bloodline member to be young:

"This Tama Tonga character, what an impressive young, young man he is! [laughs]'I'm 69! He is my son's age! He is my son's age! My son just turned 40 yesterday. He is a kid in my eyes; he will always be a kid in my eyes. What the hell are you people getting upset about nothing for? [laughs again]." [From 04:28 onwards]

Eric Bischoff assessed that he was targeted for not knowing Tama Tonga well enough before his WWE arrival.

In his defense, the former WWE General Manager said that he doesn't watch all the wrestling content available these days and admitted that only significant developments pique his interest more than anything.

"The reason I'm getting all the heat I'm getting is because I was unfamiliar with Tama Tonga. Guess what? I don't sit around and watch wrestling 8 hours a week. I really don't; I have another life. I enjoy watching wrestling. I drop in when I hear something I'm interested in particular." [From 07:11 - 07:36]

"You're getting into your prime in your 40s" - Eric Bischoff on stars like Tama Tonga

The WCW boss highlighted the current state of pro wrestling and noted that every roster has older talents who still look better than ever.

Eric Bischoff felt that pro wrestlers were now hitting their prime in their 40s and stated that as they age, talents become more thoughtful about their in-ring work. Without explicitly naming anybody, Bischoff said there were various examples of wrestling stars pulling back on specific moves, which also helps them extend their careers.

The WWE legend explained:

"The heat I got, of course, he [Tonga] is not old. Look at the rosters in WWE and AEW; at 40, you are kind of knocking into your sweet spot. You're getting into your prime in your 40s. Because you've gone through your 20s learning that you don't want to do all the stupid sh** you thought was cool at 12. And then you start figuring it out." [From 05:10 to 05:39]

Tama Tonga has made a great first impression on the WWE audience and, as the member of a new-look Bloodline, is expected to play a big role after WrestleMania, when the company starts afresh from a creative standpoint.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.