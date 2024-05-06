Triple H sends message ahead of WWE RAW

The fallout from WWE Backlash France will be featured on tonight's episode of RAW. Triple H has just issued a message to fans as superstars prepare for what could become one of the biggest annual happenings for the company.

The opening rounds of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are set to take place on tonight's post-Backlash edition of RAW, and then continue on SmackDown this Friday. The King and Queen will be crowned at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Triple H took to X (formerly Twitter) today to hype the company's return to the Saudi Kingdom. He confirmed that there will be standard title matches at the PLE, and included the updated promotional poster.

The graphic features the same stars as before, but this time with their titles - United States Champion Logan Paul, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

"An opportunity for Superstars take their thrones, defend championship gold, and deliver a massive spectacle in Jeddah. #WWEKingAndQueen of the Ring streams live on May 25 at a special start time of 12pm ET @peacock," Triple H wrote with the poster below.

The King and Queen of the Ring PLE will air live on Peacock at 12pm ET on May 25. The company has not announced a Kickoff pre-show as of this writing.

WWE announces major change for RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced that Drew McIntyre is not medically cleared from his recent elbow injury. He has been pulled from competing in tonight's episode of RAW.

The Scottish Warrior was scheduled to wrestle Finn Balor in the opening round match for the King of the Ring Tournament. A spoiler on plans for McIntyre's replacement was just reportedly revealed.

The other KOTR matches set for tonight's RAW are Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston, Gunther vs. Sheamus, and Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov.

The opening round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will also take place on tonight's episode, and then both opening rounds will continue on SmackDown this Friday. QOTR matches announced for tonight are Natalya vs. IYO SKY, Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka.