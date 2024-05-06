Spoiler: Drew McIntyre's WWE RAW replacement revealed

WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre was scheduled to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament match tonight, but the match has been changed ahead of the show. RAW GM Adam Pearce has announced that McIntyre is not medically cleared to compete and will not be competing in the King of the Ring tournament.

According to a new report from Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, WWE has decided on a replacement for Drew McIntyre in the King of the Ring tournament. Jey Uso will reportedly be named as The Scottish Warrior's replacement on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Jey Uso won a Fatal 4-Way match last month on RAW to earn a title opportunity against Damian Priest this past Saturday night at Backlash in France. CM Punk helped Main Event Jey pick up the victory in the Fatal 4-Way to earn the title match, but the former Bloodline member fell short at the premium live event.

Damian Priest cashed in on Drew McIntyre after he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, ending the veteran's title reign in just over five minutes. The Archer of Infamy was able to defeat Jey Uso at Backlash after The Judgment Day interfered in the match. Priest appeared to be frustrated with his stablemates for getting involved in his title defense.