Bloodline member receives backlash during WWE SmackDown after unexpected title change

On August 23, 2024, the WWE SmackDown episode saw an unexpected title change as a championship belt transferred from one Bloodline member to another. This resulted in Washington, DC fans getting furious and insulting the new champion.

Solo Sikoa entered the Capital One Arena to make a major announcement. The New Tribal Chief asked Jacob Fatu to hand his WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa. Explaining his motive behind it, Sikoa said that Fatu couldn’t be a titleholder since he was his personal enforcer.

While a highly devoted Jacob Fatu agreed with this decision, the crowd in Washington DC did not. Instead, they chanted, “You can’t wrestle” at Tonga Loa.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defended their WWE titles against The Street Profits in the main event. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford had no problems gaining the upper hand on their opponents. The duo was on the brink of winning, but Jacob Fatu attacked them at ringside.

The Samoan Werewolf saw the opportunity to target the challengers when the referee was distracted. Following this, Tama Tonga picked up an easy pinfall.

However, Tonga Loa was beaten up pretty badly and had to be helped in the ring by Fatu after the match. It would be interesting to see how long the Tongans hold the championship.

