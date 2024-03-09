Bloodline member reveals WWE SmackDown snub was deliberate

A member of The Bloodline has revealed that he ignored his fellow stablemate on last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The superstar in question is Solo Sikoa.

The heel faction kicked off the March 1 episode of the blue brand with Roman Reigns asking the crowd in attendance to acknowledge him. The Rock soon entered the ring to answer Cody Rhodes' challenge to face the Hollywood star one-on-one. The Brahma Bull responded with a challenge of his own as he pitched a tag team match with him teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night 1.

During the segment, The Rock joked about Solo Sikoa singing the national anthem before the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at The Show of Shows if The Visionary and The American Nightmare lose the proposed tag team match. It resulted in the crowd cheering The Bloodline's Enforcer.

During the loud cheering, Jimmy Uso wanted to high-five his brother. However, Sikoa ignored the former tag team champion. It was an awkward moment for Uso as he was left hanging for quite some time. Solo Sikoa shared a video clip of the moment posted by WWE on Instagram Stories.

You can check out the screenshot of the Instagram Story below:

A screengrab of Solo Sikoa's Instagram Story.

You can watch the original clip by clicking here.

Wrestling veteran claims The Bloodline never appealed to him

The Bloodline has been one of the top factions in the Stamford-based company for several years now. The group led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been the focal point of Friday Night SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

However, WWE's former writer, Vince Russo, doesn't seem to be impressed by the stable. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo podcast, the 63-year-old revealed the group has never been over with him, as he claimed they offered nothing new:

"This is me. Bro, The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this Bloodline was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way," he said.

The Rock recently turned heel and joined The Bloodline. On the latest edition of the blue brand, The People's Champion acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. The Great One's addition has strengthened the group ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on WWE's top faction? Sound off in the comments.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE