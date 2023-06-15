Bloodline member's emotional request once moved 57-year-old WWE legend to tears

Rikishi has been invested in The Bloodline storyline in WWE and has made many comments about its future on social media. Back in 2014, the Hall of Famer accepted a major request from a former Bloodline member behind the scenes.

Rikishi has been one of the biggest names in the company for a long time. As a member of the Anoa’i family, he has worked with and against some of the biggest stars in the business.

His two sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, have been making waves in WWE as a tag team. They are currently part of The Bloodline, but it looks like Jimmy will be facing the axe very soon.

Naomi and Jimmy got into a relationship while working together in WWE and decided to tie the knot. Before making things official, they decided to get Rikishi’s blessings and invite him to their wedding.

In April 2014, the couple appeared on an episode of Total Divas with the WWE Hall of Famer. Naomi started the conversation before Jimmy Uso asked his father to join them for their wedding ceremony.

The request moved Rikishi to tears as he was shocked by the news. He congratulated the couple and told them that he was happy for them.

Naomi accepted the fact that she hadn’t spent much time with Jimmy’s father and told him that it would mean the world to both of them if he would be present at their wedding ceremony. The Hall of Famer congratulated them again and accepted their request.

Check out the video below:

They got married in Maui on January 16, 2014. It looks like Total Divas posted the video months after the actual marriage ceremony.

The Bloodline could soon come to an end in WWE

The Bloodline included Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman early on before Jimmy Uso returned from injury to join them. Sami Zayn worked hard to impress The Tribal Chief and became The Honorary Uce to join the fold.

Solo Sikoa moved from NXT to SmackDown at Clash at the Castle 2022 to become the final member of The Bloodline. Things were looking up for the faction before the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn turned on Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023 and soon sided with Kevin Owens to take the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship away from The Usos. Jimmy was the next one to betray The Tribal Chief, as he attacked him at Night of Champions during his tag team championship match against Zayn and Owens.

Jey Uso’s faith now hangs in the balance, and he could be the next one to betray Roman Reigns and bring an end to The Bloodline. The WWE creative have built a huge storyline around the faction for two years, and it would be great to see all members get a massive push on their way out of it.

Will Rikishi return to ensure that Jey Uso makes the right choice in the coming weeks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes