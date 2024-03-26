Bloodline member seen talking to Drew McIntyre on RAW moments after his segment with CM Punk

A member of The Bloodline was seen talking to Drew McIntyre moments after his segment on Monday Night RAW. The member in question is The Wise Man, Paul Heyman.

On this week's show, CM Punk returned to WWE television for the first time in weeks. Shortly afterward, McIntyre interrupted him, leading to a heated exchange between them.

Eventually, Seth Rollins also entered the fray, and the three men went back and forth. The segment ended with the World Heavyweight Champion catching McIntyre off guard and hitting him with a superkick, followed by the stomp.

Moments later, McIntyre was chatting with Heyman during a backstage segment between #DIY, The New Day, and Awesome Truth.

McIntyre and The Bloodline don't see eye-to-eye, especially after the former WWE Champion failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

However, Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 40 opponent will also feature in the main event of Night 1. Seth Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a highly awaited tag team match.

On Night 2, Rollins will shift his focus on McIntyre, who won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

