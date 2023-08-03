Bloodline member sends a message to 79-year-old WWE legend on social media

Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently made a bold statement by claiming that he is the greatest manager of all time.

Taking to Instagram, legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart acknowledged Heyman and agreed with his statement. This prompted a response from The Wise Man himself, who took to his Instagram story to send a message to Hart.

Reacting to the 79-year-old's post, Heyman cleared the air by claiming that he has nothing but love for the WWE legend.

"JUST FOR THE RECORD, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE JIMMY HART!" wrote Heyman

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

What did Bloodline member Paul Heyman say about Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan?

Paul Heyman recently made a bold statement and took a shot at the late Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan.

Heyman recently accompanied Roman Reigns on ESPN's First Take. During the same conversation, Paul declared himself the greatest manager of all time and even namedropped Jimmy Hart.

The Wise Man further stated that he is proven to be the "GOAT," as he is with Roman Reigns. Heyman said:

Heyman: "I'm the GOAT. The greatest of all time. Undisputed." Stephen Smith: "Well there was Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan." Heyman: "Screw him, he's dead. Jimmy Hart's still alive, which proves that God doesn't answer my prayers. You want me to prove to you that I'm the GOAT? I'm with [Roman Reigns]. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT? He's the Tribal Chief."

King Shak @KingShak05



Roman Reigns being acknowledged as the on First Take, love to see it! pic.twitter.com/dCeDmi8AgT Paul Heyman speaking absolute facts.Roman Reigns being acknowledged as theon First Take, love to see it! #WWE

Much like the majority of Reigns' marquee matches, Heyman is expected to accompany him at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The Special Counsel will be in the corner of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he faces former Bloodline member Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat.

Do you think Paul Heyman is the greatest manager of all time in professional wrestling? Sound off in the comment section below!