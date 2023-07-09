Bloodline member sends a message after the faction's attack on The Usos during WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Bloodline laid out The Usos following Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's loss at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

In the aftermath of the blue show, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to share photos of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's gruesome assault on their former stablemates.

Heyman was in The Bloodline's corner for their match against Jimmy and Jey at Money in the Bank. He didn't elaborate on anything in his latest tweet while sharing pictures from the faction's dominant outing on Friday's show.

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

The Bloodline laid out The Usos during the opening segment of SmackDown. However, the show's closing moments were entirely different, as Jey Uso took the fight to both Reigns and Sikoa.

Jey challenged The Tribal Chief to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The bout is yet to be confirmed, but many expect it to take place at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

What was Paul Heyman's Instagram post following The Bloodline's actions on WWE SmackDown?

Following a historic edition of WWE SmackDown at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena, Paul Heyman took to Instagram to reflect on the show.

Much like his aforementioned tweet, he shared photos featuring himself, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa. Heyman also reflected on last week's SmackDown being the highest-grossing WWE event at Madison Square Garden.

"Friday, July 7, 2023 - @WWE #Smackdown on @FOXtv @WWEonFOX presents The Trial of Roman Reigns, live from the World's Most Famous (Sold Out) Arena, #MadisonSquareGarden @romanreigns @solosikoa @paulheyman @thegarden @uceyjucey* Highest Grossing #WWE Event EVER at the Garden * Highest Grossing Domestic Smackdown in WWE History."

Despite The Usos' recent win, The Bloodline Civil War seems far from over. Roman Reigns is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin on August 5. This would be his first televised title defense since beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

What was your take on Reigns and Sikoa's actions from SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes