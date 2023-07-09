Bloodline member sends a message after Roman Reigns' actions on WWE SmackDown

Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a message following Roman Reigns' actions on WWE SmackDown.

On this week's show, Reigns appeared on The Tribal Court. He initially made Jey Uso the new Head of the Table, only to betray his cousin again, courtesy of a low blow.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman hyped up this past week's SmackDown. He also shared photos from The Bloodline's attack on The Usos.

"Friday, July 7, 2023 - @WWE #Smackdown on @FOXtv @WWEonFOX presents The Trial of Roman Reigns, live from the World's Most Famous (Sold Out) Arena, #MadisonSquareGarden @romanreigns @solosikoa @paulheyman @thegarden @uceyjucey* Highest Grossing #WWE Event EVER at the Garden * Highest Grossing Domestic Smackdown in WWE History," wrote Heyman.

Jey Uso took to social media to break silence after SmackDown after Roman Reigns' attack

In the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso took to social media to break the silence.

During the opening segment of the show, Jimmy Uso was brutally attacked by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He was forced to be taken away in an ambulance.

Taking to his official Instagram story, Jey shared a photo of himself and Jimmy. He sent a three-word message in support of his brother.

"I GOT U [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey.

The closing moments of SmackDown saw Jey Uso set his sights on The Tribal Chief. He single-handedly fought both Reigns and Sikoa.

The former tag team champion challenged The Tribal Chief to a title fight. While the match is yet to be confirmed, Reigns vs. Jey is expected to take place at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

