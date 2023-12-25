Bloodline member sends a message to Roman Reigns after his actions on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are currently feuding with Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight simultaneously. Taking to Instagram, Paul Heyman sent a message to Reigns.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Reigns and his faction set their sights on all three men, with The Tribal Chief attacking Styles during his match against Solo Sikoa.

On his Instagram story, Heyman once again acknowledged Reigns, and asked the WWE Universe to do the same.

"RIGHT NOW... AT THIS VERY SECOND... IS THE PERFECT MOMENT TO ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!" wrote Heyman.

Bill Apter explained why Randy Orton should face Roman Reigns

Following his triumphant WWE return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Randy Orton kick-started his feud with The Bloodline. He also became an official member of the SmackDown roster.

According to Bill Apter, Orton is the best candidate to face Roman Reigns, despite LA Knight and AJ Styles gunning for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter stated that Orton seems more believable to take the title off Reigns. He said:

"Randy Orton right now, out of the three guys that are challenging him, Randy to me, is the strongest contender. He looks more like he could win that title than either AJ Styles or LA Knight in my opinion."

Orton and Reigns have faced each other only twice in singles competition. In 2023, The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his title against Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and other top superstars.

However, in early 2024, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could cross paths with one of his biggest threats in the form of The Viper. A three-way match between Orton, Knight, and Styles will decide Reigns' next title challenger.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton in early 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

