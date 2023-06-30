Bloodline member sends a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns is set to make his return to WWE on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He will also be in action at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event this Saturday.

Ahead of The Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match, Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a message to The Tribal Chief.

Heyman shared a photo of him traveling on a private jet as he thanked and acknowledged Reigns with a short message.

"Thank you, my Tribal Chief. I acknowledge you," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story below:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Paul Heyman with a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Money in the Bank Paul Heyman with a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Money in the Bank https://t.co/3xDowogueu

Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank to face The Usos, who recently left The Bloodline.

Freddie Prinze Jr. made a bold prediction about Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa won't go their separate paths following Money in the Bank.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer highly praised The Usos and called them the best tag team in WWE. He also believes a loss won't hurt either team.

"I have The Usos winning this match, although the only reason I didn't say who I thought was gonna win in my breakdown of it is because I don't care. It doesn't hurt either side, whoever loses. They're still the best tag team ever if they lose. And if they win, they're still the best tag team ever. Roman Reigns and Solo, I don't think, are breaking up in this. So I think there's still room."

Reigns and Sikoa could cross paths with The Usos on SmackDown before Money in the Bank. The last time The Tribal Chief was seen on television, he was superkicked by both Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Which team would you like to see win The Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comment section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes