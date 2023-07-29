Bloodline member sends a message to Roman Reigns on social media

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is currently in preparation for his upcoming Tribal Combat Match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Taking to social media, his Bloodline stablemate Paul Heyman sent a message dedicated to The Tribal Chief.

Heyman shared a photo featuring his and Reigns' wrestling figures. The Wise Man also claimed that he and Reigns are the "GOAT" combination.

"#GOAT COMBO #UNDISPUTED #WETHEONES" wrote Heyman

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell was recently critical of Bloodline member Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman was recently taken out by Jey Uso, who hit a superkick on his former stablemate on SmackDown.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell wasn't impressed with Heyman's selling, as he isn't a "bump guy". Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised the rest of the storyline. He said:

"I hated the way he [Paul Heyman] took the superkick because Paul not a bump guy. He just flopped down but atleast he got it and I think they did a great job with it. This whole Tribal thing they have done with The Usos and Roman [Reigns] is actually a piece of beauty. It's a piece of art work and everybody played their role and it was laid out and they took their time with it. And I still think they got a lot more run in this. I would take it as far as I could logically take it without pissing off my fan base."

The Bloodline currently consists of only three members including Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and leader Roman Reigns. The faction imploded in 2023 when The Usos and Sami Zayn quit the group and betrayed Reigns.

At the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, Reigns will face former stablemate Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the show.

