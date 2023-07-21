Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell says he "hated" something Paul Heyman did during SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was a bit critical of Paul Heyman from the July 14th episode of SmackDown but was full of praise for the entire Bloodline story.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and host Rick Ucchino spoke about The Bloodline as well as Vince McMahon's return to WWE. They spoke in depth about The Tribal Court segment and the incredible ratings it did despite seemingly going over time.

Mantell said that he hated the way Paul Heyman took Jey Uso's superkick on SmackDown because he's not a "bump guy," but went on to call the Bloodline story a piece of beauty and art:

"I hated the way he [Paul Heyman] took the superkick because Paul not a bump guy. He just flopped down but atleast he got it and I think they did a great job with it. This whole Tribal thing they have done with The Usos and Roman [Reigns] is actually a piece of beauty. It's a piece of art work and everybody played their role and it was laid out and they took their time with it. And I still think they got a lot more run in this. I would take it as far as I could logically take it without pissing off my fan base." [From 02:48 to 03:37]

You can watch the full episode below:

Kevin Nash wants Paul Heyman to take on an interesting new client

There will eventually come a day when Heyman will no longer represent Roman Reigns. The question that arises after this is, who's next?

On his Kliq This Podcast, Kevin Nash stated that he wants Paul Heyman to take Bron Breakker under his wing after his time with Roman Reigns is done:

“There isn’t the next big thing. You take Roman and Brock out of the equation, you pick the next Hulk Hogan. You pick the next Stone Cold. You pick Roman. I would say [Rick Steiner’s] kid’s got the best f****ing chance. [Bron Breakker]. He’s got the best chance. Turn him f***ing heel. Give him f***ing Heyman.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Would the two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker be a good fit to be the next Paul Heyman Guy? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars