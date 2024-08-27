Bloodline member sends one-word message following major victory

A member of The Bloodline shared a one-word message on social media following the faction's major victory on WWE SmackDown. The group successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship this past Friday night.

Jacob Fatu replaced Tonga Loa in the Gauntlet Match on the July 19 edition of the blue brand due to an eye injury. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu won the Gauntlet Match, and went on to defeat #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) on August 2 to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

On this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, Sikoa took the title away from Fatu and stated that he wanted the former MLW star to be the new Enforcer of The Bloodline. Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga then defeated The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships. Following the victory on SmackDown, Tonga Loa took to his Instagram to send a one-word message.

"Blood ☝🏾," he wrote.

Former WWE star reveals why The Bloodline took out Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Former WWE's The Bump host Matt Camp recently discussed The Bloodline taking out Roman Reigns following Jacob Fatu's return on the August 16 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on his The Wrestling Matt podcast, Camp explained why it was important for the heel faction to get the better of Roman Reigns. He noted that the new version of the faction needed to look strong against The Head of the Table, so fans could view them as a viable threat.

"We've seen so many other people in that pose, whether it be the current version of The Bloodline or, more importantly, Roman's version of The Bloodline. That's a very powerful statement to make; it's a very powerful image. We saw what he did at SummerSlam. We saw what he did days later when he came back at Smackdown. The second Smackdown he is back, it looks like he's going to do it again, and they don't let it happen. Now they look more on the level," he said. [12:59 onwards]

Check out Matt Camp's comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns is rumored to be returning next month on SmackDown when the blue brand makes the switch from Fox to the USA Network on September 13. It will be interesting to see how Reigns plans on getting revenge on his former faction down the line.

